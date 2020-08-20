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If Humanity Won't Revolt, GOD'S ARMY WILL! #GodWins
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114 views • August 20, 2020
SGTreport

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Maryam Henein is an investigative journalist and director of the award-winning documentary 'Vanishing of the Bees'. In this interview we discuss the virus tyranny and big pharma, Operation "Quack Hack", techno-fascism & much more. By the way, if WE the people won't revolt against this rapidly unfolding anti-human global agenda, the birds will because in the end GOD WINS!! So stay tuned.

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