BASES2023 UFO Special - Gary Heseltine - Rendlesham UFO Events Part 1 & 2

'NON-HUMAN The Rendlesham Forest UFO Incidents: 42 Years of Denial' - A deep dive into Rendlesham Forest mystery - What I discovered.
Gary is a former Police Detective, and ex RAF Police, with service in nuclear weapons arms storage bunkers.
His book, "Non Human, The Rendlesham Forest UFO Incidents-A deep dive in Rendlesham Forest mystery", is given 2 parts at this UFO Special, by the Bases project.
Key players in this theatre have been 'outed' and more witness statements gathered.
This is Part 1and 2, given by Gary in the Wiltshire village of Pewsey, 20th May 2023.
The Bases project's investigation into these events is in Bases 3, for other material.
