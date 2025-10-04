BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE GATES OF HELL SHALL NOT PREVAIL AGAINST IT
End the global reset
End the global reset
1 day ago

this is a precursor to my documentary The war, hell versus fire. this is a subject that needs to be brought up and digested. due to the deception going on with the internet and the churches, I am laboring to overcome the false teachers that abound everywhere. The subject of death hell and life is a salvation issue. as we move closer in to the last days this subject should be forefront in our minds. this is done to overcome the deceiver of the whole earth. My documentary should be up between October 4th and 6th of 2025

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

THANK YOU

hellthe gates ofprevail against it
