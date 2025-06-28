Busker Mike XVII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This wizard of the electric guitar played again and today he has an unusual follower enjoying his music but making a bit of a racket in the end. This cause Mike to turn around eventually to see who was doing it. Mike stopped many shoppers who would often get out their phones to video the experience. Enjoy.