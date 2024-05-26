Create New Account
15 Chicken Breeds you Won’t Believe Actually Exist!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

The Genius Lemon


Apr 24, 2021


Chickens! They are simple beasts. You probably think you know what they are and what their deal is. All chickens are the same, right? Well actually... WRONG! There’s a wide range of breeds and some of them are truly odd. These are chicken breeds you won’t believe actually exist!


► For copyright matters please contact us: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCO-yTxy6YE

Keywords
chickenoddbreedsunusualthe genius lemon

