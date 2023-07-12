PENTAGON Demands The Results┃AFU is Going All-In, Having Gathered 70,000 Soldiers near 'BAKHMUT'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Realizing that after a whole month of offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction, despite the loss of a huge amount of manpower and heavy equipment, and realizing that not one of the goals set was never achieved, the Kyiv authorities switched all their attention to 'Bakhmut', gathering an army of almost 70,000 people near this city. Just think about it - 70,000 soldiers. And the Kyiv authorities are ready to send all these soldiers to slaughter for the sake of capturing the city, which President Zelensky considered insignificant from a strategic point of view.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN