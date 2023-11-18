Create New Account
Ben Bergquam | Exclusive footage from APEC earlier today
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

Exclusive footage from APEC earlier today. Communist Dictator and father of COVID, Xi Jingping welcomed into San Francisco by Lapdog Biden and Puppet Newsom, while communist sympathizers fly the flag of the CCP on American streets. *Must watch to the end!


#CommunismKills

#CommunistTradeShow

#USShandongFellowshipAssociation


Stay tuned for more!

Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

@BenBergquam

@RealAmVoice

https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1725670672452751681?s=20

