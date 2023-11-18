Ben Bergquam | Exclusive footage from APEC earlier today

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Exclusive footage from APEC earlier today. Communist Dictator and father of COVID, Xi Jingping welcomed into San Francisco by Lapdog Biden and Puppet Newsom, while communist sympathizers fly the flag of the CCP on American streets. *Must watch to the end!
#CommunismKills
#CommunistTradeShow
#USShandongFellowshipAssociation
Stay tuned for more!
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@BenBergquam
@RealAmVoice
https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1725670672452751681?s=20
