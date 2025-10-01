BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

INDEPENDENT RESEARCHERS HAVE BUILT A WORKING ELECTROMAGNETIC MOTOR ⚡ BASED ON NIKOLA TESLA'S DESIGN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 1 day ago

DeepWebSlinger - 🚨 BREAKING: Independent researchers have built a working electromagnetic motor based on Nikola Tesla’s original design — powerful enough to power the whole block in the neighborhood. ⚡🏡


This is real clean, free energy — the kind humanity deserves. So why are trillions spent on war instead of this? 🤔💡


We hope these innovators stay safe-- history shows what happens when someone threatens the system. 👁️‍🗨️


There are no details as to who it is. I posted a smaller design and was hoping to see them scale it up. 🙏


#FreeEnergy #Tesla #Innovation


Source: https://x.com/deepwebslinger/status/1972139985303405030

Keywords
nikola teslafree energyindependent researchersmulti pronged offensiveelectromagnetic motor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy