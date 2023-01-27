Episode 203: Free Yourself From Lyme Disease with Stephen Davis

The first wearable device to focus solely on Lyme Disease. Stephen Davis shares how wellness frequency technology can assist in overcoming Lyme and co-infections. No more antibiotics, IVs are traveling outside of the country for care. Stephen also shares an exciting new solution to chronic pain and more… wearable frequency device for Lyme disease and CO infections this concept of wave force one, how it came about, where it stemmed from his own personal struggles with chronic Lyme disease, and how he witnessed it changed the lives of his daughter and his two grandsons. And beyond all hopelessness, the immense financial strain of sustaining the costly medications and treatments, is what actually prompted Mr. Davis to seek out alternatives to care for his family.

Do not miss these highlights:

06:03 How technology helped Stephen’s daughter and grandsons get better from Lyme disease.

15:42 Upon testing people from California and the Bay Area, it came out that over 90% of the people with Lyme also had mold.

17:20 How these frequencies get into the body and support the body in dealing with symptoms.

20:27 The difference between wearable WAVE 1 frequency to other frequency technologies.

26:06 Stephen’s team is currently doing a trial in changing the program to make it easier and accessible to people.

28:58 The device is as small as the size of a small cell phone, making it easy for people to do their normal daily tasks while wearing it.

31:30 Why there are people out there saying that it didn’t work for them.

33:38 The future of Wave 1 in the world of Lyme and in the other diseases that go along with it.

37:03 Getting to know their two amazing technologies – Wave 1 and Nikki.

43:19 Today, it’s not working the same way, we need to start thinking outside the box to heal.

46:24 How Nikki works with Stephen’s grandson in overcoming stress and anxiety

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Stephen Davis is a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, seasoned inventor & a healthcare pioneer with over 35 years in the global business economy. He has a deep passion for and involvement in mission-driven companies and organizations that seek to promote social good and greater access for all. As a pioneer in health & wellness, he has co-developed a cutting-edge proprietary device, waveforce ONE, that utilizes frequency emission technology to temper and – in some cases – completely eliminate the symptoms of chronic Lyme disease and other debilitating ailments. This is a product Mr. Davis feels uniquely tethered to as the conception of the waveforce ONE stemmed from his own personal struggles with chronic Lyme disease having witnessed it upend the lives of his daughter and two grandsons. Beyond the overall hopelessness, the immense financial strain of sustaining the costly medications and treatments prompted Davis to seek out alternatives. Fortuitously, he connected with Stuart Gross who would introduce him to the groundbreaking frequency emission technology that would ultimately stave off the symptoms of his daughter and grandsons, as well as lay the foundation for the revolutionary and affordable waveforce ONE wearable device.

