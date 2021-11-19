ARE YOU PREPARED? BC STORM CAUSING SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS LEADS TO PANIC BUYING AT GROCERY STORES!

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pressfortruth
A massive rainstorm has flooded some of BC’s main interior roads causing supply chain issues but before the trucks even got backed up the masses were already panic buying at the grocery stores in an attempt to stock up with bulk purchases before their neighbours get a chance to do the same! The psychology of this is similar to the run on toilet paper that happened in early 2020, but if this is what happens after 24 hours of rain what’s going to happen in the event of a cyber attack on global supply chains? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the BC floods that are causing supply chain breakdown worries that have subsequently caused panic buying at the grocery stores while also explaining most importantly practical things you can do today to help protect yourself and your family for even worse food shortages that are soon to come.
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Sources:
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/b-c-storm-supply-chain-disruptions-could-have-lasting-impacts-experts-say-1.5671418
https://globalnews.ca/news/8381898/b-c-floods-alberta-grocery-store-supply-chains/
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/british-columbia/article-grocery-store-shelves-in-bc-picked-clean-as-flooding-cuts-off-major/
https://vancouversun.com/news/panic-buying-not-highway-washouts-causing-empty-shelves-and-shortages-in-b-c/wcm/def823ca-3e22-42fc-989e-d0cd43c8caa5
https://vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca/there-is-no-need-to-panic-about-gasoline-supplies-convoy-of-15-tanker-trucks-heading-for-greater-victoria-1.5671620
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/11/no-gasoline-without-covid-papers-its-already-happening-in-some-parts-of-the-world.html
The Next FALSE FLAG Will Be A CYBER ATTACK ON GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS!! Cyber Polygon EXPOSED!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-next-false-flag-will-be-a-cyber-attack-on-global-supply-chains-cyber-polygon-exposed/