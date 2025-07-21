BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biblical Heroes Who Fasted and Saw Mighty Miracles Happen as a Result - Isabell Bowling
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
10 views • 1 day ago


The Bible has many examples of strong men and women of God who fasted for different reasons. Isabell Bowling - the associate director of Marilyn & Sarah Ministries - talks about Biblical moments of fasting: when Moses received the Ten Commandments, or when Elijah went to Mount Horeb. Fasting teaches us not to live on bread alone, but to rely on the spiritual strength and goodness of God. In addition, Isabell discusses the three fleshly appetites that Christians can surrender to the Lord while they are in a fast, explaining that a fast is for both long-suffering and longevity. This is especially important in a culture that prioritizes indulgent feasting over fasting. Fast so that you can appreciate those feasting moments even more!



TAKEAWAYS


Modern culture encourages us to indulge in everything we want all the time


Three areas of fleshly appetite to sacrifice during a fast: physical, sexual, and spiritual


If fasting is not part of your spiritual ministry, your work is not as effective as it could be


Your spiritual life will grow if you incorporate fasting into your routine



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

The Road Home book: https://amzn.to/3GXUXhY


🔗 CONNECT WITH ISABELL BOWLING

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/your.pal.isabell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/your.pal.isabell/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

healthmiraclesbiblejesushealingchristianprayerdetoxfastingmetalmoseselijahbiblical heroesisabell rowling
