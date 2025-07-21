Biblical Heroes Who Fasted and Saw Mighty Miracles Happen as a Result - Isabell Bowling





The Bible has many examples of strong men and women of God who fasted for different reasons. Isabell Bowling - the associate director of Marilyn & Sarah Ministries - talks about Biblical moments of fasting: when Moses received the Ten Commandments, or when Elijah went to Mount Horeb. Fasting teaches us not to live on bread alone, but to rely on the spiritual strength and goodness of God. In addition, Isabell discusses the three fleshly appetites that Christians can surrender to the Lord while they are in a fast, explaining that a fast is for both long-suffering and longevity. This is especially important in a culture that prioritizes indulgent feasting over fasting. Fast so that you can appreciate those feasting moments even more!









TAKEAWAYS





Modern culture encourages us to indulge in everything we want all the time





Three areas of fleshly appetite to sacrifice during a fast: physical, sexual, and spiritual





If fasting is not part of your spiritual ministry, your work is not as effective as it could be





Your spiritual life will grow if you incorporate fasting into your routine









