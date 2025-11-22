BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Dangerous Sedition of Urging Military Disobedience Over Policy Disagreements
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
70 views • 1 day ago

A fresh political firestorm just erupted after six Democrat lawmakers with military and intel pedigrees dropped a dramatic video telling active-duty troops to “remember their oath” and reject “unlawful orders.” Their timing wasn’t subtle: the message landed right as President Trump deployed National Guard units to shut down spiraling crime waves in several big blue cities. Trump blasted the lawmakers as dangerously out of line, calling their move “seditious” and a direct threat to civilian control of the military. Behind all the noise is a much bigger issue: what actually counts as an unlawful order—and why invoking that standard for everyday political fights crosses a line. This clash isn’t just political theater; it’s a warning shot about the health of the Republic.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-dangerous-sedition-of-urging

trumpfree speechdemocratstreasonconstitutionpodcastusamediamagawokeseditionconstitutional crisisneomarxismtrump vs deep statedefend the republicmutinysedition or patriotismmilitary oath truthpartisan mutinycivilian control matterstreason debate 2025leftist hypocrisy exposedlaw ando rder first
