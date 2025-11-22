The Dangerous Sedition of Urging Military Disobedience Over Policy Disagreements

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fresh political firestorm just erupted after six Democrat lawmakers with military and intel pedigrees dropped a dramatic video telling active-duty troops to “remember their oath” and reject “unlawful orders.” Their timing wasn’t subtle: the message landed right as President Trump deployed National Guard units to shut down spiraling crime waves in several big blue cities. Trump blasted the lawmakers as dangerously out of line, calling their move “seditious” and a direct threat to civilian control of the military. Behind all the noise is a much bigger issue: what actually counts as an unlawful order—and why invoking that standard for everyday political fights crosses a line. This clash isn’t just political theater; it’s a warning shot about the health of the Republic.
