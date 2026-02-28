Is there any MAHA lobbying in DC?

With Paul T. Kelly, President, Capitol Advocacy & Government Affairs, LLC

Federal policymakers play a decisive role in determining which healthcare treatments are accepted, covered, and reimbursed. For decades, health policy in Washington has largely been shaped by organized medicine, major pharmaceutical interests — and conventional thinking.

Today, new ideas are gaining traction under the Make America Healthy Again agenda, with key allies inside the Department of Health and Human Services. Yet meaningful reform still faces significant institutional and political resistance.

And aren’t we Health Freedom advocates an impatient bunch? Perhaps justifiably, as:

1. Just as soon as we defeated Big Biotech’s scheme in the spending bill to immunize crony corporations from pesticide liability, they regained it via a Trump executive order AND within the revived FARM bill, not to mention zero pushback on GMOs via Zeldin’s EPA;

2. While RFK at HHS announced a study on the harm of wireless radiation, Trump’s FCC piles on a committee-passed bill to preempt local officials from being able to zone cell towers far away from property owners’ bedrooms & kids’ classrooms;

3. Further, while iatrogenic injury (that from approved medical treatments) remains the 3rd leading cause of death, little pressure exists for patients or providers to try complementary treatments or modalities - outside the allopathic model; and

4. Indeed, with health expenses sucking a fifth of the economy and driving the national government debt, no one is talking about constitutional reform to let the states experiment with the safety net while the feds stick to their enumerated powers.

This week’s guest brings more than four decades of experience in Washington’s policy and political arena, including representing some of the favorite healers for MAHA - namely chiropractors, registered dietitians and nutritionists. He’s helped plenty of Big Medical interests as well, but it might take knowledge from “insiders” to help the “outsiders”. Just what are the strategies for overcoming barriers, and are we thinking of all the possible opportunities to advance innovative healthcare approaches?