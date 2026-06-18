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6/18/26 REAL STABLE GENIUS: PEACE, LOVE & NEUROPLASTICITY! ESS60 Brain Power! MAHA!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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6/18/26: In Today's fantastic interview with Chris Burres & Patty Greer of C60 Evo, You Are Free TV discusses Neuroplasticity, Neuro-protection and how the ESS60 molecule keeps your neurons healthy and helps protect against neuro-degenerative diseases that are afflicting humanity aggressively since the franken-V biowarfare assault. Healthy brains are imperative for a FREE, peaceful, intelligent, loving, respectful & Genius society to thrive, America! C60 Evo is the only company offering 100% pure Carbon 60, so clean it has been deemed ESS60! For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

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C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Neurological Disorders

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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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