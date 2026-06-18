6/18/26 REAL STABLE GENIUS: PEACE, LOVE & NEUROPLASTICITY! ESS60 Brain Power! MAHA!

6/18/26: In Today's fantastic interview with Chris Burres & Patty Greer of C60 Evo, You Are Free TV discusses Neuroplasticity, Neuro-protection and how the ESS60 molecule keeps your neurons healthy and helps protect against neuro-degenerative diseases that are afflicting humanity aggressively since the franken-V biowarfare assault. Healthy brains are imperative for a FREE, peaceful, intelligent, loving, respectful & Genius society to thrive, America! C60 Evo is the only company offering 100% pure Carbon 60, so clean it has been deemed ESS60! For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

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C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Neurological Disorders

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