New Sleep Formula - Free Sample Offer - You pay shipping

The first phase of a sleep study has been completed with stellar results, using this new sleep formula. I do not have a name for it yet, as I need to get client feedback as to the results people are having. The herbs are extracts and have been reduced down in size to 2 nanometers, which makes for perfect assimilation. There is also a frequency science added to the herbs, which makes them work even more effectively. Here are the ingredients: Melatonin 10mg per capsule, Kanna, Lemon Balm, L-Theanine, Lavender, Passionflower, Chamomile, Ashwagandha.
You obtain a free sample go to: https://synergisticnutrition.com/new-sleep-formula-free-sample-4-capsules.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.