New Sleep Formula - Free Sample Offer - You pay shipping
Published 16 hours ago

The first phase of a sleep study has been completed with stellar results, using this new sleep formula. I do not have a name for it yet, as I need to get client feedback as to the results people are having. The herbs are extracts and have been reduced down in size to 2 nanometers, which makes for perfect assimilation. There is also a frequency science added to the herbs, which makes them work even more effectively. Here are the ingredients: Melatonin 10mg per capsule, Kanna, Lemon Balm, L-Theanine, Lavender, Passionflower, Chamomile, Ashwagandha.

You obtain a free sample go to: https://synergisticnutrition.com/new-sleep-formula-free-sample-4-capsules.html


sleepcalminganti-anxiety

