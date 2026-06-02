Future Learning and AI, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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As artificial intelligence continues to advance, new questions are emerging about the future of learning, education, and personal development. Could AI become a more active partner in how people learn, solve problems, and access knowledge? How might technology shape the next generation’s educational experiences? These conversations are becoming increasingly relevant as innovation accelerates. Watch the latest interview to explore different perspectives on AI, learning, and the opportunities and challenges that may lie ahead.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Education #FutureLearning #Technology #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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