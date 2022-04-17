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One Cop's Fight for Medical Freedom
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92 views • April 17, 2022
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Former San Francisco police officer, Joel Aylworth, is one of thousands of U.S. law enforcement agents terminated due to their vaccine status. Hear how you can help his fight, alongside the United SF Freedom Alliance, with legal battles against these unjust layoffs in San Francisco.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10vep9-one-cops-fight-for-medical-freedom.html
Former San Francisco police officer, Joel Aylworth, is one of thousands of U.S. law enforcement agents terminated due to their vaccine status. Hear how you can help his fight, alongside the United SF Freedom Alliance, with legal battles against these unjust layoffs in San Francisco.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10vep9-one-cops-fight-for-medical-freedom.html
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