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Bribes Pervert Justice
Proverbs 17:23 (NIV)
23 The wicked accept bribes in secret
to pervert the course of justice.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Bribery starts an evil path for wrongdoing.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4tckjpww
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