CSIM Seminar Prof Jornet Unleashing the Spectrum above 100 GHz: From Theory to Practice (0.1–10 THz) communication is envisioned as a key wireless technology in 6G and beyond IOnT

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TjxRMGqIDNo

.

￼

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1934020141185941949?t=nFLSngi1RCnGakhBAvrp-w&s=19





71st Bilderberg Meeting to take place 12 - 15 June 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2025/press-release-2025

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1942250383923184009?t=Hcq92spkHfP6TqOPrGX2lA&s=19





Here's them discussing the real agenda behind the jabs. - Ido Bachelet - Moonshot Thinking Google Isreal 2013 "Nano Robots" In Healthcare [ENGLISH SUBTITLES] https://rumble.com/v53h6vj-june-24-2024.html

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1936322842594832570?t=dvkI-wjs1Y98cDFYAMl-Gw&s=19





Gene Targeting Bioweapons https://search.brave.com/search?q=gene+targeting+BIOWEAPONS&source=web&summary=1&conversation=61280f6cb607e7eee1eab5

.

Biological weapons could target DNA, food supply, two U.S. lawmakers say https://www.axios.com/2022/07/24/bio-weapons-target-us-joni-ernst-jason-crow

￼￼

.

Center for Human-e Technology Co-Founders Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin discuss The AI Dilemma! ~ Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin discuss how existing A.I. capabilities already pose catastrophic risks to a functional society https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cB0_-qKbal4





￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1931886276770222299?t=-Wh_-eoYGgaVkaSgVbWaHw&s=19





108th Congress Public Law 153] [From the U.S. Government Printing Office] To authorize appropriations for nanoscience, nanoengineering, and nanotechnology research, and for other purposes. Dec. 3, 2003 https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-108publ153/html/PLAW-108publ153.htm

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1932293164510888273?t=gMeNLPNjuzmWHgVEMjE-9g&s=19





Nano Biosensing for COVID-19 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Nano-enabled+biosensing+systems+for+intelligent+healthcare%3A+towards+COVID-19+management&source=android&summary=1&conversation=ee2fa1529a2e2de4eb2d70

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929368617830744168?t=1raNLCgg9RBF-gaNnYVTtA&s=19





2016 The Rockefeller University Coordinating Global Brain Projects U.S. BRAIN Initiative https://rumble.com/v6u6o9l-413496921.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929611843380957489?t=FknNHA0X6S5NWQZLfIP3JA&s=19





Human Body as Cyber-Physical System https://search.brave.com/search?q=cyberphysical+system+human+body+as+the+node&source=android&summary=1&conversation=62210c5f995cb02e8f1526

￼

.

https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1858961694539522520?t=QV9Ec3qKWvyuLdW-VXH3pw&s=19