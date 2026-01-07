© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rise of the Beautiful Ones: Universe 25 (The Mouse Utopia)
In 1968, John B. Calhoun ran Universe 25, giving mice endless food and comfort but limited space. Social roles collapsed in a behavioral sink, and “The Beautiful Ones” emerged, perfect mice who ate, slept, and groomed, never socializing or reproducing.
Endless abundance removed all challenge, and even perfection lost its purpose as the colony collapsed into extinction.