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Slow Down … I’m Moving Too Fast!
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21 views • January 06, 2022
There comes a time to remember our true selves and not get so caught up in the frenetic world of doing and acting! Let’s take care and be ourselves and recognize that is enough. We can just be.
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Join here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
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