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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - March 11, 2021
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160 views • March 11, 2021
We're busting the false belief that only old people are dying after getting the Covid experimental technology known as the vaccine.
A 39-year-old Utah woman dies just four days after getting her second jab. She had no known underlying conditions and it appears the same thing happened to a 39-year-old Georgia woman.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says, "This vaccine makes an antibody that can attack 28 different organs; this is a well-designed killing tool."
Del Bigtree says there's only one way to make sure Big Pharma fesses up to vaccine deaths and injuries: 'Tell the manufacturers; guess what every injury and every death is going to a courtroom.'
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-11-2021
A 39-year-old Utah woman dies just four days after getting her second jab. She had no known underlying conditions and it appears the same thing happened to a 39-year-old Georgia woman.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says, "This vaccine makes an antibody that can attack 28 different organs; this is a well-designed killing tool."
Del Bigtree says there's only one way to make sure Big Pharma fesses up to vaccine deaths and injuries: 'Tell the manufacturers; guess what every injury and every death is going to a courtroom.'
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-11-2021
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