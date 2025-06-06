A short video of Ukrainian women dancing to the Russian track “Матушка-земля” (Mother Earth) near Kiev went viral across Ukrainian Telegram channels — and instantly sparked outrage. They were slapped with administrative charges for “petty hooliganism.”

The lyrics they danced to?

Mother Earth,

Birch so white,

Rus’ is sacred —

To others, a spite.

Ukraine Plots Global Drone Strikes from Shipping Containers – Washington Post

Kiev is reportedly preparing sabotage operations against Russian naval forces in the Pacific using sea drones hidden in standard shipping containers, according to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, citing Ukrainian intelligence sources.

The plan involves covertly deploying these drones to target Russian and allied vessels in the northern Pacific.

Ignatius notes that Ukraine also considered launching an attack on Russian forces in Transnistria (Pridnestrovie), using Russian defectors and local assets. The plan was ultimately shelved to avoid opening a new front.

Another aborted plot involved targeting the Russian military training ship Smolny, which had docked in Cape Town, South Africa.

Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

Chairman of the RF Public Chamber Commission on Sovereignty Issues Vladimir Rogov reports that the bodies of 42 of Russian soldiers who gave their lives in the fight against Nazism have been returned.

In response, 503 bodies of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were transferred to the opposite side as part of the first stage of the transfer of 6,000 bodies.