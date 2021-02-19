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You're being played. Do you understand.
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281 views • February 19, 2021
Dr Scott Jensen helps you with the common sense needed to figure out what is going on. You are being played and duped. The public is not very bright figuring this out and need the help of professional like Dr Jensen. The facts and the science prove that covid is a scam. Wake up everyone!
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