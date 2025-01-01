BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Francis Urges Jews to "Kill Jesus Again" if He Returns to Earth
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
263 followers
Follow
3
832 views • 4 months ago

Pope Francis left onlookers stunned at an Italian prison when he made a statement that sent shock waves through the Catholic Church.

During what many have described as an openly occult ceremony-one that allegedly involved opening a "portal of darkness" the Pope declared that if Jesus were to return, he hopes He would be "killed by Jews" again.

Yes, you heard that right. On Christmas Eve, of all days.

If you thought Pope Francis couldn't possibly make it any clearer that he is a false prophet who worships the Devil, you would be wrong.




