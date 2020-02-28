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Pizza Esoterica (2 of 8) - Pizzagate or The Pizza Gate? Pizza Code in Media
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288 views • February 28, 2020
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This second video in the Pizza Esoterica series continues the work of exposing and decoding the pizza code language used by the undergrounders, Hollywood and the elite.
Here, the focus is on examples where pizza is connected with mind control programming elements of incest, torture, ritual abuse, pedophelia, coprophilia, sodomy and the Spirit Cooking related cakes of light, Nazi and Neo-Nazi code and tributes to the ancient gods.
Clips are featured from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2014, Deadpool, Home Alone 1990, The OA, The Smurfs 2011, and Longmire.
This second video in the Pizza Esoterica series continues the work of exposing and decoding the pizza code language used by the undergrounders, Hollywood and the elite.
Here, the focus is on examples where pizza is connected with mind control programming elements of incest, torture, ritual abuse, pedophelia, coprophilia, sodomy and the Spirit Cooking related cakes of light, Nazi and Neo-Nazi code and tributes to the ancient gods.
Clips are featured from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2014, Deadpool, Home Alone 1990, The OA, The Smurfs 2011, and Longmire.
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