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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report October 2020
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110 views • October 22, 2020
Need to Know (21 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. Dr Brian Joondeph thoughtful article about fake-news polls and post-election chaos. Fake-news media spins ridiculous Russian narrative to shield Pedo Joe. Election Chaos and military role. J. Kirk Wiebe and William Binney: “We are now in a civil war.” Democratic operative worry Trump may win. Latest polls: Biden is leaking Democratic support. Trump gaining Muslim voter support. US/Russia: Extension of START treaty? DOJ weak antitrust suit against Google… NOT ENOUGH! Zuckerberg lies about easing Facebook censorship. Twitter CEO lies about culpability in censorship. San Diego School District announces it will eliminate grading to combat racism. Instagram allows big black cows holding severed white heads (it’s art, don’t ya know). Beverly from NC gets an A+ for insightful commentary.
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