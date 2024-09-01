Mike Benz: U.S. State Dept. is Behind the Criminalization of Free Speech in Brazil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 30, 2024) U.S. State Department whistleblower Mike Benz posted: "Brazil just banned X. Here's what to do."
To learn more watch the recent Mark Benz interview with Tucker Carlson: "The Deep State’s Step-by-Step Plan to End Free Speech": https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-mike-benz-2
Video source: https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1829630737911595453