P.3 Big John Flint has the CHAMPAGNE CORKS POPPING at Big Pharma (ABORIGINAL GENOCIDE?) as he spruiks COVID, RSV, and FLU JABS to WESTERN AUSTRALIANS MVI_0587

This journalist’s blindness, if not outright corruption, in his reporting on health matters, knows few bounds. In the April 28th 2024 edition of The Sunday Times, Western Australia, John Flint has an article on page 9 titled ‘A COVID-flu double dose’, where his typical non-questioning of the official advice to take injections against infections is on display. It may as well be copy and pasted straight from Big Pharma’s advertising material for their products. DISCLAIMER: ANY NEGATIVE ASSESSMENTS I MAKE OF INDIVIDUALS AND/OR ORGANISATIONS, AND ANY CLAIMS OR SUGGESTIONS, IN THIS VIDEO ARE MY OPINIONS ONLY, AND I MAY BE COMPLETELY MISTAKEN. NOTHING HERE IS MEDICAL ADVICE: IT IS EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.



