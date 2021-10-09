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MD WHISTLEBLOWER IN THE MILITARY GROUNDS PILOTS DUE TO VACCINE. NEW LAWSUITS FILED BY DR SIMONE GOLD
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200 views • October 09, 2021
Press Conference by Dr Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors covering the the statements of recent military whistleblower — Lt. Commander-flight-surgeon, Dr. Teresa Long — she’s ordering ALL military pilots who’ve taken ANY of the CV19 shots to be grounded! The details of what Dr. Teresa Long is observing of the effects of these "vaccines" on young, healthy pilots are stunning. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sC27WMmNJdQm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sC27WMmNJdQm/
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