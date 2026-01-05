BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking
Trump says the U.S. will 'run' Venezuela until a transition can take place. Trump announced that the U.S. had captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flown them out of the country. The U.S. attacked Venezuela early on Saturday morning, carrying out military strikes, capturing Maduro and his wife, and flying them out of the country. Maduro has been charged in a new indictment with narco-terrorism and other crimes. He will “face the full wrath of American justice on American soil,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.


Prosecutors charge Maduro, along with his wife and son, with drug trafficking Prosecutors also charged the Venezuelan leader with narco-terrorism.


Venezuelan VP presses Trump admin for ‘proof of life’ after Maduro captured


U.S. attacks Venezuela, captures Maduro and his wife; AG Bondi says charges include ‘Narco-Terrorism’


Russia says Ukraine attacked Putin's residence, Kyiv denies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Ukraine had attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence with drones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a fabrication made to undermine peace talks. DW has more.


Russia hands to U.S. what it says is proof of attempted Ukrainian strike on Putin residence


Iran's currency drops to a record low amid geopolitical uncertainty


Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
