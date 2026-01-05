2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking

Trump says the U.S. will 'run' Venezuela until a transition can take place. Trump announced that the U.S. had captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flown them out of the country. The U.S. attacked Venezuela early on Saturday morning, carrying out military strikes, capturing Maduro and his wife, and flying them out of the country. Maduro has been charged in a new indictment with narco-terrorism and other crimes. He will “face the full wrath of American justice on American soil,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.





Prosecutors charge Maduro, along with his wife and son, with drug trafficking Prosecutors also charged the Venezuelan leader with narco-terrorism.





Venezuelan VP presses Trump admin for ‘proof of life’ after Maduro captured





U.S. attacks Venezuela, captures Maduro and his wife; AG Bondi says charges include ‘Narco-Terrorism’





Russia says Ukraine attacked Putin's residence, Kyiv denies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Ukraine had attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence with drones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a fabrication made to undermine peace talks. DW has more.





Russia hands to U.S. what it says is proof of attempted Ukrainian strike on Putin residence





Iran's currency drops to a record low amid geopolitical uncertainty





#Maduro

#Venezuela

#Trump

#NarcoTerrorism





#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage





Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House