BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Government Reveals Evil Plan To Control AI!
AmazingAI
AmazingAI
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 9 months ago

Government Reveals Evil Plan To Control AI!

The Colonel warns Raiden about the plans to use AI to censor the Internet.

An experiment in creative writing and AI speech synthesis, inspired by the famous "Selection for Societal Sanity" (S3) codec conversation from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.


“AI technology is Pandora's box. Pretty soon, the Internet will be mired in total illusion. Perfect AI speech, audio and video synthesis will drown out reality. Then AI bots will flood social media. No one will be able to tell the difference between interacting with an AI machine or a real human online. Even telephone calls will become totally untrustworthy. That is when we will present our solution: mandatory digital identity verification for all humans, at all times.”


Original Title:

Raiden Warned About AI Censorship - MGS2 Codec Call (2023 Version)


From CYBERGEM on Twitter - Follow CYBERGEM here: https://twitter.com/UltraTerm


SHORT FOLLOW UP VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Q_FUrVqvlfM

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencecontrolgovernmentglobalismtechnocracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy