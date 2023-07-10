Create New Account
Justin Trudeau Says We Did NOT Force Anyone To Get Vaccinated While Taking A Shot At Flat Earthers
channel image
Pain Coming
596 Subscribers
58 views
Published a day ago

This dude is so full of S H ! T


#Worldwide #Canada #JustinCastro #ACM #AllCauseMortality #DiedSuddenly #SuddenAdultDeathSyndrome #SADS #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Luciferase #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #IWasJustFollowingOrders


Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing

Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander

Visit me on Gab: @Dv8

Keywords
big pharmacastrojustin trudeaucanadacrimes against humanitymedical tyrannyvaccine mandatescovidplandemicscamdemicnuremberg code

