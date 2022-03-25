BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do You Agree with SOP Changes?
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
547 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • March 25, 2022
Dear Seventh Day Adventist, do you REALLY agree with what's being taught in the SDA church? And do you see no problem sitting in, promoting and supporting a church that preaches Catholic prophecies to you, your family and those you seek to help?

All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2022/03/11/do-you-agree-with-sop-changes/

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.
Keywords
prophecyvaticanmark of the beastpopeantichristromethe electend timespirit of prophecysopsigns of the endpresent truthsda apostasy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

Belle Carter
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy