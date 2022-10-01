The Dragon of Revelation Revealed via Astro Theologically - (AR24) Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho





Beast from the Earth

This second beast is also called the false prophet. He speaks like a dragon commanding the people of the Earth to make an image "to" the beast that was wounded by a sword. It is declared that anyone who does not worship the beast or its image would be killed.





The Woman and the Dragon - A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on.





13 The dragon stood on the shore of the sea. And I saw a beast coming out of the sea. It had ten horns and seven heads, with ten crowns on its horns, ...





And the dragon in Revelation 12 represents Satan. And this dragon is seeking to attack the special child, which is representative of Jesus, the Messiah.





The next sign given in Revelation 12 is a great red dragon with seven heads and ten horns. On the seven heads were seven diadems. The horns are a symbol of ...





Revelation 13 · 1: And the dragon stood on the shore of the sea. · 2: The beast I saw resembled a leopard, but had feet like those of a bear and a mouth like that ...





The third symbol of Revelation 12—“a great, fiery red dragon” (verse 3)—is described as having drawn “a third of the stars of heaven” and standing “before the ...





So who is the Dragon, really? Well, that's easy. Revelation comes right out and tells us that he's actually "that ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and ...





Oct 7, 2020 — The seven-headed dragon in Revelation represents Satan. This doesn't mean that Satan is a literal dragon; the seven heads, ten horns, and seven ...





John saw another sign appear in heaven. A great red dragon—the second of seven important figures mentioned in this segment of Revelation. Verse 9 identifies ...