ENRON - The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005) - Documentary by Alex Gibney

The story of Enron Corporation is the biggest business story of our time. Remarkably, it was just a few years ago that Enron was thought to epitomize a great New Economy company, with its skyrocketing profits and share price.

But how exactly did Enron make money? From what point on, Enron's house of cards began to crumble?

Now, Alex Gibney has investigated much deeper, to offer the definitive documentary about the Enron scandal and the fascinating people behind it.

Meticulously researched and character driven, Smartest Guys in the Room takes you deep into Enron's past and behind the closed doors of private meetings. Drawing on a wide range of unique sources, the documentary follows Enron's rise from obscurity to the top of the business world to its disastrous demise.

It reveals as never before major characters such as Ken Lay, Jeff Skilling, and Andy Fastow, as well as lesser known players like Cliff Baxter and Rebecca Mark. Smartest Guys in the Room is a story of greed, arrogance, and microcosm of all that is wrong with American business today.