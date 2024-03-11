Transvestigation of Kosher political puppet Kristi Noem
292 views
•
Published a day ago
•
I did a video recently documenting that Kristi Noem has kissed the political ring of her Jewish masters. Since she has she is now in play for promotion in national politics.There is now a lot of talk about Noem being Trump’s VP pick.
In researching Noem, I ran across some photos and videos that looked pretty manly.
Turns out Mr. E recently did an analysis of “Kristi” Noem and its clear we have another tranny on our hands.
So, not only is Trump’s “wife” Melania a tranny but his potential VP is also a tranny.
Some pretty obvious tranny pics of Noem.
In researching Noem, I ran across some photos and videos that looked pretty manly.
Turns out Mr. E recently did an analysis of “Kristi” Noem and its clear we have another tranny on our hands.
So, not only is Trump’s “wife” Melania a tranny but his potential VP is also a tranny.
Some pretty obvious tranny pics of Noem.
Keywords
trumpgodsatan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos