🎵 ’Cause I’m Mick From Around The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A blues rock track opens with wailing, slightly distorted harmonica riding a loose, brushed snare groove, Verses blend crunchy electric riffs, gritty bass, subtle organ, and raw vocals, Choruses burst in with driving drums, layered guitars, group vocals, and piercing harmonica licks, Bridges strip down to handclaps, hi-hat, and dynamic dropouts, evoking globe-trotting flair, Slide guitar adds texture throughout, and the outro recedes to harmonica with deep reverb, closing on a haunting note