Michael Marcagi - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2037
digitaltourbus
Premieres 05/07/25, 06:08 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the singer-songwriter, Michael Marcagi, while on his spring 2025 tour. Michael Marcagi is currently supporting his newest EP, Midwest Kid.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 28, 2025

Location - Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH MICHAEL MARCAGI:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/michaelmarcagimusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/michaelmarcagimusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Michaelmarcagi


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:46 Front Lounge

05:18 Kitchen

10:59 Bathroom

11:36 Bunks

12:59 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Keywords
Chapters

