US Air Force carried out strikes on ISIS targets in Syria - January 10, 2026

The US Air Force carried out strikes on ISIS targets in Syria as part of the ongoing operation "Hawkeye Strike", launched in December following the deaths of two American soldiers and a civilian translator in an attack in Palmyra.

F-16 fighter jets of the Royal Jordanian Air Force also participated in the strikes.

US Central Command posted the following:

January 10, 2026

Release Number 20260110-01

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria.

These strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched and announced on Dec. 19, 2025, at the direction of President Trump, in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13, 2025. That ambush, carried out by an ISIS terrorist, resulted in the tragic deaths of two American soldiers and one U.S. civilian interpreter.

The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. U.S. and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.

Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice.

Adding:

Trump demands that Cuba make a deal with the US "before it's too late".

"For many years, Cuba lived off the huge volumes of oil and money coming from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided 'security services' to the last two Venezuelan dictators, but not anymore! Most Cubans died in the US attack last week, and Venezuela no longer needs protection from the bandits and extortionists who held it hostage for so many years. Now Venezuela has the United States of America, the most powerful army in the world (by a large margin!), which will protect it, and we will protect it. There will be no more oil and money for Cuba - zero! I strongly recommend them to make a deal before it's too late," Trump wrote.