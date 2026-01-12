BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Air Force carried out strikes on ISIS targets in Syria - January 10, 2026
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 2 days ago

The US Air Force carried out strikes on ISIS targets in Syria as part of the ongoing operation "Hawkeye Strike", launched in December following the deaths of two American soldiers and a civilian translator in an attack in Palmyra.

F-16 fighter jets of the Royal Jordanian Air Force also participated in the strikes.

US Central Command posted the following:

January 10, 2026
Release Number 20260110-01
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria.

These strikes are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched and announced on Dec. 19, 2025, at the direction of President Trump, in direct response to the deadly ISIS attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on Dec. 13, 2025. That ambush, carried out by an ISIS terrorist, resulted in the tragic deaths of two American soldiers and one U.S. civilian interpreter.

The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of our ongoing commitment to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. U.S. and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.

Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice.

Adding:

Trump demands that Cuba make a deal with the US "before it's too late". 

"For many years, Cuba lived off the huge volumes of oil and money coming from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided 'security services' to the last two Venezuelan dictators, but not anymore! Most Cubans died in the US attack last week, and Venezuela no longer needs protection from the bandits and extortionists who held it hostage for so many years. Now Venezuela has the United States of America, the most powerful army in the world (by a large margin!), which will protect it, and we will protect it. There will be no more oil and money for Cuba - zero! I strongly recommend them to make a deal before it's too late," Trump wrote.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Laura Harris
Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Laura Harris
China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

Zoey Sky
Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Finn Heartley
Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Laura Harris
Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy