Karen Kingston On Pfizer's Malaria Vaccine Plot: Pfizer Must Be PROSECUTED For Clot Shot Crimes

Stew Peters Show





July 13, 2023





Is Bill Gates bringing deadly malaria to the United States?

Karen Kingston is back to talk about her recent bout with malaria while she was visiting Mexico.

Out of the blue, malaria cases were found in both Florida and Texas, a thousand miles apart, at practically the same time.

They are the first cases of malaria found inside America in two decades.

A recent article in Vox reported that mRNA technology, which is the same stuff used in the Covid bioweapon, might also be used to create a new, “better vaccine" against malaria.

Bill Gates has been involved in breeding new mosquitos that are supposed to block the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Immediately after he released these new bugs in Florida and Texas there were sudden outbreaks of malaria.

Karen Kingston recently survived malaria while she was in Mexico researching the imminent weaponization of this ancient disease.

Investigative reporter Michael Yon recently reported on the huge malaria problem that is coming to the United States.

However, with hydroxychloroquine malaria is preventable and treatable.

Karen’s first symptom of malaria after she got bitten was a poison ivy-like rash that eventually looked like the measles.

The psychological warfare that has been so effective at brainwashing millions is difficult for the victims to admit they have been duped.

They don't want to admit they have injected themselves with poison and complied with ridiculous anti-freedom mandates.

Pfizer intentionally caused disease, disabilities, and death.

Pfizer is not immune to prosecution and answering to the public for their terrorism.

They must be held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zuove-karen-kingston-on-pfizers-malaria-vaccine-plot-pfizer-must-be-prosecuted-fo.html



