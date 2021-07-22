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The Truth About Vaccinations Requirements - It Is Not Lawful To Require Vaccinations (What You Can Do)
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181 views • July 22, 2021
Some really instructive help from this man. Check out the recommended forms etc. It is right to be forewarned and forearmed, and not just with guns. 😉
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