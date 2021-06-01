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IRREFUTABLE COVID FACTS IMPLODE THE BIG LIE
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90 views • June 01, 2021
The lid on the research regarding the origins of the Covid Virus is slowly being lifted. What will follow will be a deluge of academics, virologists, doctors, vaccine researchers, nobel prize winners, and a host of professionals who have been silenced for over a year. Who will finally be allowed to speak up in this once free Country open to all angles of any issue. Biden and Fauci are assuming that they are calling their bluff. Arrogantly content that China has covered all of the tracks tying Fauci to the origin of the virus. And allowing a sham independent investigation to proceed. But there is no hiding the structure of the covid-19 frankenstein virus. That shows numerous signs of manipulation that can only occur in a lab.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
https://banned.video/
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
https://banned.video/
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