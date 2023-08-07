DTR Ep 401: Bob Lazar

Bob Lazar claims to have worked at a secret military base housing nine UFOs called S4 just south of Area 51. From claims of anti-matter engines to a secret element 115, his story is amazing by all accounts, but is it true? Today we examine his claims and the conflicts. Enjoy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.