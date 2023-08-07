Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DTR Ep 401: Bob Lazar
channel image
Deep Thoughts Radio
27 Subscribers
16 views
Published 19 hours ago

Bob Lazar claims to have worked at a secret military base housing nine UFOs called S4 just south of Area 51. From claims of anti-matter engines to a secret element 115, his story is amazing by all accounts, but is it true? Today we examine his claims and the conflicts. Enjoy.

Keywords
ufoflying saucerarea 51bob lazars4sports model

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket