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THE RECIPIENTS OF REVELATION
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10 views • April 25, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 1:4-8. Jesus is the true witness.’ So, Jesus says that the message of this book is true. He received it from God. Then, Jesus showed it to John. And Jesus told John to write it to the churches. But the phrase means much more than this. Jesus was the true witness to God when he lived on earth. He showed us what God is like. He taught what God has said. He did all that God asked him to do. We can know God only because of Jesus.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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