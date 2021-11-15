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Spike protein inside nucleus enhancing DNA damage? - COVID-19 MRNA vaccines update 18
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375 views • November 15, 2021
Description from Merogenomics
This video discusses new surprise discovery (yet to be confirmed by other scientists) that SARS-CoV-2 full length spike protein can enter human cell nuclei and interfere with fixing of broken DNA damage. Authors of the study propose this might have been evolved in order to prevent genetic recombination required to produce antibody variety to successfully attack the virus. If true, and if this could have important implications for potential negative health outcomes and might require reconfiguration of vaccine design.
Discussed content:
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/...
This video discusses new surprise discovery (yet to be confirmed by other scientists) that SARS-CoV-2 full length spike protein can enter human cell nuclei and interfere with fixing of broken DNA damage. Authors of the study propose this might have been evolved in order to prevent genetic recombination required to produce antibody variety to successfully attack the virus. If true, and if this could have important implications for potential negative health outcomes and might require reconfiguration of vaccine design.
Discussed content:
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/...
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