Alleged Caves of Jethro (Midianite/Nabataeans Caves)

These Caves were originally Midianite caves, possibly used for burials for bones. Josephus records that the daughters of Jethro and the priest of Midian were cave dwellers that were in this exact area. Later the Nabataeans came through and repurposed them. They then became Granaries, then living quarters, and then finally burial chambers. These caves span across large ranges of times and you can see many differences in styles.

