Alleged Caves of Jethro (Midianite/Nabataeans Caves)

These Caves were originally Midianite caves, possibly used for burials for bones. Josephus records that the daughters of Jethro and the priest of Midian were cave dwellers that were in this exact area. Later the Nabataeans came through and repurposed them. They then became Granaries, then living quarters, and then finally burial chambers. These caves span across large ranges of times and you can see many differences in styles.
The evidence of the
Exodus has been preserved! Praise God! I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours,
check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com Please share this out, like, subscribe and
leave a comment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.