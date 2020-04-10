Real World or Simulation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
#FilmYourHospital
I don't believe the news from Elmhurst hospital. Let me show you why not, and why it is IMPERATIVE that we ask questions and bring the answers out. We are literally fighting for our lives right now. ... To support my work I can accept contributions through paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
OR
on the CONTACT page of my website here: amazingpolly.net/contact.html
♥ A HUGE thank you to all of you!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofF...
References:
Dana Ashlie #FilmYourHospital compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pIMD...
NYT Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/25/ny...
VIDEO from Article: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE68x...
ABC elmhurst article Mar 25: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/insid...
US Health News Colleen Smith: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/col...
SAEM simulation, Colleen Smith: https://ondemand.saem.org/media-playe... -- https://archive.is/IOEUY
New York Sim Center website (with galleries in the “Spaces” tab) http://nysimcenter.org/
Colleen Smith appears on CORD website: https://www.cordem.org/search/?q=coll...
Jason Goodman report on Colleen Smith & Elmhurst Hospital: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgJrR...
Politico https://www.politico.com/story/2019/0...
WaPo – DNR DNI: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health...
Category
News & Politics