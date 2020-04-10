Real World or Simulation

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75 views • April 10, 2020
Amazing Polly
#FilmYourHospital

I don't believe the news from Elmhurst hospital. Let me show you why not, and why it is IMPERATIVE that we ask questions and bring the answers out. We are literally fighting for our lives right now. ... To support my work I can accept contributions through paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
OR
on the CONTACT page of my website here: amazingpolly.net/contact.html
♥ A HUGE thank you to all of you!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofF...

References:

Dana Ashlie #FilmYourHospital compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pIMD...

NYT Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/25/ny...
VIDEO from Article: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE68x...

ABC elmhurst article Mar 25: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/insid...

US Health News Colleen Smith: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/col...

SAEM simulation, Colleen Smith: https://ondemand.saem.org/media-playe... -- https://archive.is/IOEUY

New York Sim Center website (with galleries in the “Spaces” tab) http://nysimcenter.org/

Colleen Smith appears on CORD website: https://www.cordem.org/search/?q=coll...

Jason Goodman report on Colleen Smith & Elmhurst Hospital: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgJrR...

Politico https://www.politico.com/story/2019/0...

WaPo – DNR DNI: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health...
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News & Politics
Keywords
fakecullingsimulationamazing pollyreal worldpatientscovid-19ventilatorsfilmyourhospitalelmburst hospitalcolleen smith
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