Morning Manna - Nov 7, 2025 - Romans 10:17 - Faith Comes by Hearing: The Power of the Spoken Word

Romans 10:17 declares the divine sequence of salvation—“So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” Faith does not arise from imagination or emotion but from encountering the living Word proclaimed with power. In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how the spoken rhema of God awakens belief, how hearing produces obedience, and why the health of one’s faith depends on continual exposure to the Word. This teaching calls believers back to disciplined listening, faithful proclamation, and trust in the God who still speaks through His Word.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





