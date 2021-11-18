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Video of a simulation from the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command with AML and PRSM.
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110 views • November 18, 2021
🇺🇸⚡️ Video of a simulation from the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command with AML and PRSM. The Marine Corps has previously tested deploying HIMARs via KC-130 at long distances and then engaging targets with the help of F-35 fighters.
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